Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash involving car, motorcycles

Police in Phoenix say a suspect is in custody in connection with an accident involving a car and several motorcyclists that left five people injured.

They say 23-year-old Jonathan Enrique Lopez is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and multiple counts of endangerment.

Police say they suspect both speed and alcohol as contributing factors in the Sunday morning crash near 39th and Southern avenues.

Lopez was among the five injured, but has since been released from a hospital.

Police say Lopez, three passengers in his car and a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle were hospitalized with injuries following the crash Sunday morning that sent Lopez's vehicle into a canal.

The motorcyclist was critically injured. His name hasn't been released.

It was unclear Monday if Lopez has a lawyer yet.

