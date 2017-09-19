Solar panels pose risks for firefighters

Firefighters had to deal with flames and solar panels at a Mesa house early Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Panels exposed to light continue to generate energy even if firefighters shut off electricity to the home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Because of the risk of electrocution, solar panels limit where firefighters can cut into a roof. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Valley firefighters face all kinds of dangers, but crews say they encountered one on a home in Mesa Monday that is becoming more common: solar panels.

Mesa firefighters said solar panels on the roof of a home near Dobson and Baseline roads made ventilating the early-morning fire more difficult.

The panels can also make firefighters wary of climbing onto a roof in the first place, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

In dark and smoky conditions, the panels can be a tripping hazard. Their added weight can also make a roof more likely to collapse during an intensely burning fire, he said.

"Certainly these considerations shouldn't affect a homeowner or business owner's decision to put solar on their roof," said Mark Holohan, a board member and former president of the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association.

"There have been a million solar customers now in the United States, and the record is excellent," he said. "There have been very, very few fires [caused by solar panels]. And we'll make that probability even lower with these continued improvements in the technology and the building codes."

States like Arizona have updated building codes in the last few years to give firefighters 3-foot lanes on residential homes to work around solar panels. There are different spacing requirements for different types of buildings.

"The new lanes are great," McDade said. "They'll provide us with new ways to get around on the roof, but unfortunately there are thousands of homes that have the old technology and they don't have to change that."

McDade said new solar technology is raising new concerns for firefighters: companies like Tesla are making solar panels that are designed to look just like roof tiles.

"So you've got energy on top of your roof that looks like a normal roof," he said. "Yet another obstacle we're going to have to deal with."

McDade said the department appreciates green energy technology but hopes manufacturers will work with fire protection experts to enhance safety.

"A sticker, a sign: 'Hey! Solar panels on the roof,'" McDade said.

