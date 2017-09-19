Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs Oregon Preview

A disappointing loss...but, dare we say, some reasons for hope?

We start off with a look at the news, including what the injury to Koron Crump means for the Devil D (4:25). Then we take an in-depth review of the loss to Texas Tech, from the good, the bad, and the newest questions raised (14:03). Next up, we open up the listener mailbag and answer your questions (56:28).

After a rousing Sun Devil Stock Report (1:09:18), we go Duck hunting.

First, we go behind enemy lines with Oregon inside A.J. Jacobson of DuckSportsAuthority.com (1:19:10). We then wrap up with our extensive preview (1:34:12), keys to the game, and fearless predictions.

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDpodcast

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved