New documents reveal possible cover up of hazing at Hamilton High

The Chandler Police Department has confirmed it is working with a sixth victim in the Hamilton High School sex hazing case that rocked the school and top-ranked football program.

Notices of claims have been filed by Phoenix attorney Daniel Raynak on behalf of five of the victims asking for tens of millions of dollars in damages. The claims allege school officials were aware of the assaults and did not report them to police.

On Monday, 3TV/CBS 5 got a hold of a recently unsealed police document in the case that paints a disturbing picture of the hazing scandal.

“I knew it was bad. I didn't know it was this bad. And what I really didn't know is how much others knew, the administration, the football coaches etc., knew and just didn't do anything about it,” said Raynak.

According to police, former head football coach Steve Belles was aware of specific sex acts taking place in the Hamilton High locker room between players at least as early as the 2015–2016 season.

The report details a number of instances since 2015, with multiple witness accounts, of Belles warning his players to stop the sex assaults.

The parents of two boys told police that at one of the team meetings early in the 2016 season, Belles gave his warning and then called the kids as “a bunch of Sandusky's,” referring to the former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, convicted of sex crimes with minors.

Those accounts contradicted what Belles told investigators. During a police interview, Belles said he knew nothing about initiations, hazing, assaults or sexual assaults, according to the police reports.

Records also indicate that when Principal Ken James and Athletic Director Shawn Rustad received a call from a woman in January 2017 about the sex hazing, they never contacted police, but did their own investigation. But what they told police about their interviews with at least four students did not match up with what at least one of the students told police, that he disclosed to those administrators that he had been held down and his clothes removed.

According to the report, a search warrant was served on the Chandler Unified School District for all school records for students involved in the investigation. Police found no documentation of any discipline or note related to the case. The conclusion made by police was that either administrators violated district policy by failing to create the required records or they were destroyed or not kept as per Arizona law.

Chandler police have asked that charges be filed against Belles, James and Rustad. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has not yet made a charging decision.

Belles was removed as head coach but remains on campus in his teaching capacity. James and Rustad have maintained their positions as well.

