U2'S Joshua Tree Tour makes final stop in Phoenix

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
U2 will wrap up their tour in Glendale on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
It'll take the 120-person crew 3 hours to disassemble the stage. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
U2 takes the stage at the University of Phoenix Stadium Tuesday night at 7:30. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

On April 2, 1987, U2 opened the Joshua Tree Tour at Arizona State University's activity center. Decades later, the band returns to Phoenix to end their Joshua Tree 2017 Tour.

"This tour is about the music," said Craig Evans, U2 tour director.

Thirty years ago, the Joshua Tree Tour had just a projector screen and the band on stage. Now, U2 has an 8,000 square foot screen, taking the fans on an emotional journey through sights and the sounds of U2.

"It makes for a visual experience that has never been seen live on tour before," said Evans.

And a sound experience that is so advanced.

"It's got the rock and tool feel without any after effects, very clear and high fidelity," said Evans.

It'll leave fans with a night they won't forget.

"This show will touch so many emotions of fans here and it will become emotional," said Evans.

Once the concert is over, it will take the crew of 120 about 3 hours to disassemble the stage.

U2 takes the stage at the University of Phoenix Stadium Tuesday night at 7:30. Tickets are still available. 

