Phoenix dive bar helps victims of Hurricane Irma

A Phoenix dive bar wanted to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma and opened the register to help.

Swizzle Inn in Phoenix used the $11,971 it made in revenue last week and donated it to hurricane relief. There was also a jar where customers contributed extra cash.

The money is going to be matched by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

"I'm proud of it. I enjoy it. People feel good about giving back," said Beth Johnson, owner of Swizzle Inn.

There's still time to donate as it'll take years for Florida and Caribbean communities to recover. You can donate by clicking/tapping here.

