New photos, body cam video released in possible hate crime in Flagstaff

Vandal or vandals wrote "get out" along with a swastika in the hookah lounge in Flagstaff. (Source: Joseph Postiglione/NAU Lumberjack)

Another officer's camera clearly records the large swastika visible on the front window. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department)

Jasmin, who is of Iraqi descent, said he's been the target of harassment. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department)

Outside of the lounge, officer body camera video shows the owner, Aaron Jasmin walking up. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department)

New photos show a series of swastikas sprayed on the walls and paintings inside a Flagstaff hookah lounge. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Flagstaff Police Department released new crime scene photos and officer body camera video on Monday as they search for a suspect in a suspected hate crime.

On Sept. 5, police say someone got into the Maktoob Hookah Lounge before the business opened and spray painted swastikas and the words “get out” on the walls and windows of the shop. The bathroom was also vandalized and a small fire was set using the lounge owner’s clothes and papers.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Flagstaff hookah lounge vandalized in possible hate crime]

The new photos show a series of swastikas sprayed on the walls and paintings inside.

Outside of the lounge, officer body camera video shows the owner, Aaron Jasmin walking up.

"I ran over to my building and there's a big ass swastika painted on my window," Jasmin told police.

Jasmin, who is of Iraqi descent, said he's been the target of harassment.

"I did a report because I got a death threat the other day from some white supremacist," Jasmin told police.

"You already reported it?" the officer asked.

"Yeah, it was already reported Friday or Saturday," Jasmin replied.

Another officer's camera clearly records the large swastika visible on the front window. Even though the business is right on busy San Francisco Street, officers struggled to find evidence.

The Flagstaff Police Department said the store owner has become uncooperative as they continue to investigate who did this to his store.

