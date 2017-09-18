Man exposed himself to women at ASU Tempe campus

The incidents happened on Sunday at 3:23 p.m. and 3:55 p.m at the Noble Library and at the Matthews Center. (Source: ASU police)

Police are looking for the man who they said flashed women at two different spots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.

The incidents happened on Sunday at 3:23 p.m. and 3:55 p.m at the Noble Library and at the Matthews Center.

The suspect didn't touch any of the victims.

He's described as a black man, early to mid-20s, 5'8", average build and was wearing a black/navy shirt with beige cargo shorts. He was seen carrying a blue backpack with a red stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call ASU police at 480-965-3456.

