MCSO: 3 malnourished horses seized from a woman in New River

Another horse has a fractured leg and broken bone fragments sticking out of its leg. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The owner of the horses says she knew they were sick and underweight. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

One horse had a 50/50 shot at surviving due to being so malnourished. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The woman said the horses hadn't had medical attention in 18 months. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Three horses were seized from a woman in New River because the horses were malnourished. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say three malnourished horses have been seized from a woman in New River who says she was relying on transients to take care of the animals.

[RAW VIDEO: Malnourished horse found in New River]

They say the woman hasn't been arrested, but she could be facing three counts of animal cruelty charges for failing to provide medical treatment. Officials said there will "most likely be an arrest" once reports are done.

According to Det. David Evans with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the owner has 23 horses in New River but lives in Glendale.

One horse had a 50/50 shot at surviving due to being so malnourished, Evans said.

Another horse has a fractured leg and broken bone fragments sticking out of its leg, Evans said. The horse will need surgery.

The owner of the horses says she knew they were sick and underweight and admitted they hadn't received medical care in at least 18 months.

MCSO said the situation was discovered last Wednesday.

The horses have been turned over to Durango Equine Veterinary Clinic and are receiving emergency assistance.

