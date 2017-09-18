Young Killer Bees pitcher looking to be better than big sister

Dan Noli is always making sure and encouraging his kids to practice even when they don't want to. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

She is following her big sister Cheyenne who pitched at Hamilton and is now throwing for Cal State University Northridge. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Young Cian Noli is looking to be a better softball pitcher than her sister. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The hardest position on the softball field is pitcher. The weight of the game falls on a player's accuracy.

Young Cian Noli is learning and embracing it. Entering her second year of pitching for the 10U Killer Bees club team, Cian tries to keep her nerves in check because she would be the first to tell you, pitching can be scary and exciting at the same time.

Cheyenne preaches to her younger sister to work hard and Cian is doing that. She practices constantly with her father Dan Noli.

Now being a father of a pitcher is not easy because they're always making sure and encouraging their kids to practice even when they don't want to. It can be a constant battle.

Cian knows to be great, there is a sacrifice that comes with it. She feels the game is easier when she is practicing regularly.

Committed to the process, Cian wants to be better than her sister one day. Cheyenne feels one day Cian will pass her.

Only time will tell as Cian is dedicated to the process.

