Court Docs: Two children wander Luke Air Force Base with no supervision

Nikia Chetenne Judd, 23, charged with three counts of child abuse for allegedly leaving her children unattended for about two hours. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A mother of three has been arrested after she left her children unattended for almost two hours, allowing them to wander Luke Air Force Base, police said.

Nikia Chetenne Judd, 23, was booked into jail on three counts of child abuse for leaving a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 6-month-old unsupervised.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, base security found two of the children wandering the base alone after forcibly escaping the housing. The two older kids opened a window and broke the screen before climbing outside. Base officials soon found the baby unattended in a crib.

Judd arrived about 30 minutes after the children were located. She had told officers that she had left the children with a babysitter. However, per the court records, she had made no such arrangement.

Court documents disclosed that Judd has never worked in the United States military services, nor was she intoxicated at the time of the offense.

The Department of Child Safety was on the scene, and Judd was taken to Glendale City Jail for processing. Judd was later released.

