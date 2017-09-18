3 On Your Side

Woman says Tempe car wash smashed windshield, damaged her car

A Valley woman thought a simple car wash would help knock off some dust. But instead, that car wash caused all kinds of damage to her car and she's the one being blamed.

“It's like, it's crushing my car,” Marie Gamalski said. 

The sight and sound of Gamalski's car being destroyed are something she says she'll never forget.

“I thought this is strange and then the cracking sound and finally I’m like, 'Get outta the car!'” Gamalski said. 

Gamalski says all this damage happened after taking her car through the Mobile Kwik Corner car wash in Tempe. She says once she drove into the car wash tunnel, she knew immediately that something was wrong. 

“And I thought, 'What is that?' I could feel this pushing when it hit the hood and I thought, 'Well, that's weird.' Then it got up to here and I heard the cracking. I was in the car and I couldn't believe what I was seeing for a minute, and I was like, 'Get out of the car.'” Gamalski said. 

Gamalski says the car wash arm scraped up the hood of her car, leaving behind scratches and dents before finally smashing in her windshield. 

“I was like, it's really going to smash this so I got out right before it did that (showing windshield) where it pushed it right in,” Gamalski said. 

Gamalski says the attendants had to shut off the car wash and then called someone to get her car out.

“They had taken the whole arm off so I could get my car back,” Gamalski said. 

Gamalski says she asked employees at the gas station for their insurance information and for the name of the person who owned the car wash but claims the only thing they gave her was a hard time and phone number that did no good.

“Nothing, nothing, they haven't returned any of my calls,” Gamalski said. 

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and the general manager for the Mobil Kwik Corner initially agreed to talk to us about the incident on camera.

But, when 3 On Your Side arrived, he didn’t and said he couldn’t talk on camera. And, when it came to taking video of the car wash, he had an employee ask us to leave.

We left the property, and later received an email and a written statement from the GM saying Gamalski's damaged car is her problem because she didn't follow instructions, including putting her car in park and turning off the engine. 

The gas station claims it has video of the incident proving this was Gamalski's fault, not theirs. The video they claim shows Gamalski driving back and forth when she should not have been driving at all. So, where is the video? The gas station wouldn't provide it to us.

But, Gamalski doesn't agree. In the meantime, she's stuck with a severely damaged car and a gas station that she says is shifting the blame.

“You need to respond to this kind of stuff, that's (pointing to cracked windshield) not acceptable,” Gamalski said. 

The gas station tells 3 On Your Side that they have now turned the matter over to their insurance company and says if their insurance wants to take care of it, they will. If not, then this viewer is on her own.

I'll let you know what happens in a follow-up report.

[PDF: Statement from Mobile Kwik Corner car wash in Tempe]

