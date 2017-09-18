Yuma police officer arrested in San Diego on rape charge

Jared Elkins, a Yuma police officer was arrested in California on a sexual assault charge.(Source: Facebook)

A Yuma police officer has been arrested in California on a sexual assault charge.

Yuma Police spokeswoman Sgt. Lori Franklin said Monday the department is working to place seven-year veteran Jared Elkins on paid administrative leave after his arrest by San Diego police.

San Diego police were unable to immediately provide details of the Sept. 15 arrest.

San Diego County District Attorney's spokesman Steve Walker said records show Elkins was booked into jail on suspicion of rape by force or fear, forced oral copulation, misdemeanor sexual battery and making a criminal threat.

He was released on $100,000 bail the day after his arrest and ordered to appear in court on Sept. 25.

The 33-year-old Elkins has not been formally charged.

