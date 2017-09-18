Man hit and killed by train in downtown Flagstaff

There are no crossing arms for the walkers to warn them of incoming trains. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department)

A transient was struck and killed by a train in downtown Flagstaff early Monday morning.

Sheldon Negale, 40, was walking on the sidewalk just after midnight when he walked onto the tracks. Witnesses believe he did not recognize that the train was coming because he had his head down. There are no crossing arms for the walkers to warn them of incoming trains.

Deputy Chief Dan Musselman says Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has confirmed the lights and train horns were working at the time.

The train was heading eastbound when it struck Negale at San Francisco and Beaver streets.

The streets were closed for about two hours for the investigation.

