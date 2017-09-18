Drunk man found holding Tempe toddler gets prison time, probation for life

The man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a minor, child abuse and second-degree burglary after breaking into a Tempe couple's home while drunk and picking up their 2-year-old daughter will spend nine months in prison and the rest of his life on probation.

Oren Cohen was sentenced Monday after entering his guilty plea earlier this month. He originally pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, and three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

The charges stem from a December incident in which the parents of the toddler woke to find her whimpering in Cohen's arms.

[READ MORE: Drunk man found holding Tempe couple's toddler changes plea to guilty]

[ORIGINAL STORY: Tempe couple wake up to stranger holding daughter in living room]

The child's father got into a fight with Cohen, 34. The toddler's mother called 911.

According to the court paperwork filed in conjunction the incident, Cohen claimed to have been "black out drunk" and said he did not remember much about that morning.

Cohen, who said he had been drinking with the friend who lives in the same apartment complex as the victim's family, remembered being in a dark room and seeing a "midget," the police report stated.

[RELATED: Disturbing details revealed in case of man found holding Tempe toddler]

When asked to describe the "midget," Cohen provided a description of the little girl. He remembered the person walking and said he "played" with the "midget" and possibly picked her up but he couldn't recall specific details, according to police.

"Oren advised with 100 percent certainty that he did not perform or engage in any sexual acts with the victim of this incident," the report stated.

When investigators informed him the child in the incident was a 2-year-old girl, "he became very upset and broke down crying," according to the report.

Cohen, who was legally visiting the U.S. from Israel, said he would never hurt a child, police said.

The sentence Judge Greg Como handed down was in accordance with the plea agreement Cohen's lawyer and prosecutors worked out earlier this month.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.