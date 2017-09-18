Free popcorn for Harkins 84th anniversary

Harkins Theatres is celebrating its 84th anniversary with gifts for moviegoers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Harkins Theatres is celebrating its 84th anniversary with gifts for moviegoers.

Guests will receive a free small popcorn with the purchase of a drink at all Harkins locations on Sept. 20.

Guests can also enter weekly drawings on the Harkins’ Facebook page for a chance to win Family Prize Packs including loyalty cups, tickets, free popcorn and Harkins gift cards.

“Achieving 84 years entertaining Arizona has been made entirely possible by the loyal moviegoers in the communities we serve,” said Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “We invite families and friends to come celebrate with us as we look forward to another 84 years of ultimate moviegoing.”

