Creamy Corn with Bacon and Chiles, Dad's Pepperonata, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Arugula and Herbs

Creamy Corn with Bacon and Chiles

Ingredients:

extra virgin olive oil

8oz bacon, cut into 1" pieces

1 cup red onion, small dice

2 Tbsp garlic, sliced

1 each red peppers, small dice

1 each poblano pepper, small dice

2 Tbsp tarragon, fresh chopped

1 Tbsp Old Bay seasoning

2 tsp smoked paprika

10 each fresh corn, cut off the cob

3 cups heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup green onions, chopped (green part only)



Directions for Creamy Corn with Bacon and Chiles:

In a large heavy bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat and add bacon

Cook bacon until crispy, remove the bacon and reserve, and drain all but 2 Tbsp bacon fat

Add onions, garlic, red peppers, and poblano peppers to the pot and cook until soft, stirring up the

brown bits from the bacon that were left behind

Add the Old Bay seasoning and smoked paprika

Add the corn and bacon and stir

Add the cream, reduce the heat, and cook stirring often to avoid scorching

Simmer until thick and creamy

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, garnish with green onions



Serve with anything cooked on the grill, or with any seafood.



Dad's Pepperonata

Ingredients:

2 each red bell peppers, cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips

2 each yellow bell peppers cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips

2 each orange bell peppers cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips

2 each poblano peppers cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips

2 each jalapeno peppers, sliced

1/4 cup garlic, sliced

2 Tbsp Sicilian oregano or other dried oregano

2 cups best quality extra virgin olive oil

to taste salt and pepper

*use any and all colors, shapes, and varieties of peppers available

Directions for Dad's Peppertonata:

Combine all ingredients in a large, heavy bottomed pot

Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until peppers are soft and have "melted" into the olive oil (approx. 90 min)

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

Serve with anything cooked on the grill, especially steak or Italian sausage

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Arugula and Herbs

Ingredients:

1.5 # fingerling, or baby red or Yukon gold potatoes potatoes, cut in half

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

to taste salt and pepper

1 each lemon, cut into wedges

4 oz. arugula

1/2 cup basil leaves, torn (or your favorite herb),

2 Tbsp lemon olive oil

1/4 cup parmigiano reggiano, grated (optional)

Directions for Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Arugula and Herbs:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

Toss the potatoes in olive oil and season with salt and pepper

Spread potatoes in an even layer on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet

Bake at 400 degrees until tender and crispy (around 20-30 minutes depending on size of potato)

Remove potatoes from oven and allow to cool for only 5 minutes

Top the potatoes with arugula and basil

Squeeze the lemon wedges over potatoes and arugula, and add them to the pan as well

Drizzle with lemon oil and season with salt and pepper

Toss together on the pan and sprinkle with parmigiano if using.

Serve warm with just about anything. Great with roasted chicken!!