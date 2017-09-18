Your Life A to Z

Creamy Corn with Bacon and Chiles, Dad's Pepperonata, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Arugula and Herbs

Posted:
By Chris Nicosia, Executive Chef, Sassi Ristorante

Creamy Corn with Bacon and Chiles            

Ingredients:
           extra virgin olive oil
8oz        bacon, cut into 1" pieces    
1 cup     red onion, small dice            
2 Tbsp   garlic, sliced        
1 each   red peppers, small dice            
1 each   poblano pepper, small dice        
2 Tbsp   tarragon, fresh chopped        
1 Tbsp   Old Bay seasoning        
2 tsp       smoked paprika            
10 each  fresh corn, cut off the cob        
3 cups     heavy cream            
salt and pepper    to taste        
1/4 cup    green onions, chopped (green part only)        
    

Directions for Creamy Corn with Bacon and Chiles: 

In a large heavy bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat and add bacon    
Cook bacon until crispy, remove the bacon and reserve, and drain all but 2 Tbsp bacon fat    
Add onions, garlic, red peppers, and poblano peppers to the pot and cook until soft, stirring up the 
      brown bits from the bacon that were left behind            
Add the Old Bay seasoning and smoked paprika             
Add the corn and bacon and stir            
Add the cream, reduce the heat, and cook stirring often to avoid scorching         
Simmer until thick and creamy            
Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, garnish with green onions            
            
Serve with anything cooked on the grill, or with any seafood.            
            
Dad's Pepperonata

Ingredients:

2 each   red bell peppers, cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips
2 each   yellow bell peppers cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips
2 each   orange bell peppers cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips
2 each   poblano peppers cleaned, cut into 1" wide strips
2 each   jalapeno peppers, sliced
1/4 cup  garlic, sliced
2 Tbsp   Sicilian oregano or other dried oregano
2 cups   best quality extra virgin olive oil
to taste salt and pepper

*use any and all colors, shapes, and  varieties of peppers available

Directions for Dad's Peppertonata: 

Combine all ingredients in a large, heavy bottomed pot    
Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until peppers are soft and have "melted" into the olive oil (approx. 90 min)
Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper    
Serve with anything cooked on the grill, especially steak or Italian sausage

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Arugula and Herbs

Ingredients:

1.5 #     fingerling, or baby red or Yukon gold potatoes potatoes, cut in half
1 oz      extra virgin olive oil
to taste  salt and pepper 
1 each    lemon, cut into wedges
4 oz.     arugula
1/2 cup   basil leaves, torn (or your favorite herb), 
2 Tbsp    lemon olive oil
1/4 cup   parmigiano reggiano, grated (optional)

Directions for Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Arugula and Herbs:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees    
Toss the potatoes in olive oil and season with salt and pepper    
Spread potatoes in an even layer on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet
Bake at 400 degrees until tender and crispy (around 20-30 minutes depending on size of potato)
Remove potatoes from oven and allow to cool for only 5 minutes    
Top the potatoes with arugula and basil    
Squeeze the lemon wedges over potatoes and arugula, and add them to the pan as well
Drizzle with lemon oil and season with salt and pepper    
Toss together on the pan and sprinkle with parmigiano if using.    
Serve warm with just about anything. Great with roasted chicken!!    

