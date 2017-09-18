Woman rams undercover car in Phoenix, leads DPS on chase

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a woman following a chase that ended near Casa Grande Monday morning. 

According to DPS, the suspect's vehicle rammed into an undercover DPS vehicle near Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue in Phoenix. 

The incident led troopers on a chase on eastbound Interstate 10. 

The chase ended when officers arrested the female suspect on milepost 184 near the Casa Grande area.  

No one was injured during the incidents.

No other details have been released at this time. 

The case is under investigation. 

