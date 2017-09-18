Tucson teacher/competitive eater sets world record to kick off charity event

The Tucson resident is the #2 ranked female eater in the world. She recently finished second in the 2017 Nathans’ Hot Dog Eating contest after eating 32 and a half hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Michelle Lesco is more than just a teacher, she is a Guiness World Record holder.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Michelle Lesco helped to kick of Oregano’s Pizza and St. Mary’s Food Bank’s “Carbs For A Cause” event Monday by breaking the world record for eating a bowl of pasta. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Michelle Lesco is more than just a teacher, she is a Guinness World Record holder. Lesco helped to kick of Oregano’s Pizza and St. Mary’s Food Bank’s “Carbs For A Cause” event Monday by breaking the world record for eating a bowl of pasta. To do that, she had to eat a 150-gram bowl of pasta in less than 41 seconds.

The rules are simple. She had to use a fork. She could not lift the plate off the table. And she had to eat every last noodle. Lesco beat the record handily, finishing her pasta in 26.69 seconds.

"I like to use my eating powers to help people across the world through contest-related fundraisers," Lesco says on her website.

Nicknamed "Cardboard Shell," the Tucson resident is the No. 2-ranked female eater in the world. She recently finished second in the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after eating 32.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

[RELATED: Woman wins famous hot dog eating contest]

The “Carbs For A Cause” event is happening all week at the Valley’s 15 Oregano’s locations. When guests buy a pasta dish from Oregano’s between Sept. 18 and 22 (Monday-Friday), the restaurant will donate three pasta meals to St. Mary’s Food Bank. Guests can also buy a special edition “House of Carbs” T-shirt at Oreganos.com. For every $20 T-shirt sold, the restaurant will donate one week of pasta meals for a family of four to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

This is the second year Oregano’s partnered with St. Mary’s Food Bank to help feed 50,000 needy families.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.