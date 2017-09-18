Protesters stand against ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Las Vegas

Protesters gather in Las Vegas to voice their opposition to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. (Source: KVVU)

Kathleen Jacob, FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Dozens of protesters held signs and chanted outside of the Tropicana Hotel-Casino Saturday.

They wanted to let former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio know they don't want him in Las Vegas.

He was there accepting an award for courage under fire from a conservative-libertarian group.

Protesters argued he does not deserve an award for his actions.

He was sworn to uphold the constitution to enforce the law and he went out of his way after a judge said please stop," one frustrated protester explained.

"The fact that he was pardoned after violating the constitution and civil rights is just beyond comprehension," U.S. Air force Veteran and protester Mary Dungan said.

President Trump recently pardoned Arpaio after he was convicted of criminal contempt after he refused to stop participating in a program that was found to target undocumented immigrants.

The conservative conference actually moved the event because they thought protests might turn violent with it being so close to many Mexican Independence Day celebrations and the big fight featuring a prominent Mexican fighter.

