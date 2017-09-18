Ammonia leak leads to evacuations in Tolleson

Several crews were dispatched to Rousseau Farming for a hazmat situation just before 6:30 a.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chief Good said they are evacuating 92nd Avenue to 95th Avenue on Harrison Street due to the winds.

A few people have complained of watery eyes but no one has been treated or transported, said Good.

Firefighters are still looking for the source and do not know whether it involves businesses or homes at this time.

