Phoenix woman celebrates 100th birthday

Sunday marked an important milestone in the life of one Phoenix woman.

Betty Huerstel turned 100 years old, after spending Saturday celebrating with her friends and family.

Her many years have yielded many adventures, including riding a camel in Egypt and traveling America in a motor home with her husband.

She also worked as a teacher at Phoenix Indian High School for over 25 years, teaching students from a nearby Native American reservation.

When asked about the secret to her long life, Huerstel said, "I eat right and I keep a routine, get up at the same time about every morning... they asked me one time and they said, in an ambulance, they said 'what's your secret for your longevity?' and I said 'stay away from doctors!'"

At her party, Huerstel and her many friends and family members were able to view a slideshow with photos from her life. Occasionally, she would comment on the photos from her childhood.

"That was my 25th birthday," Huerstel said of one photo, "I got a ring... and I'm wearing it now."

