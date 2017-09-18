Arizona Coyotes cancel preseason game due to 'poor ice conditions'

The Arizona Coyotes have canceled their Monday, September 18, preseason game versus the Los Angeles Kings due to "poor ice conditions" following a concert at Gila River Arena on Saturday night, a news release said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the news release, the game will not be rescheduled.

"We know that our fans and corporate partners were excited to see the Coyotes play," said Coyotes President and CEO Steve Patterson. "We were very disappointed to learn that the ice was not in a suitable playing condition for the game.

"The arena manager, AEG Facilities, has assured us that all measures are being taken to repair the ice as soon as possible."

Season ticket members and individual-game purchasers who had tickets to the Coyotes versus Kings game may exchange their tickets at the Gila River Arena box office or through the Coyotes services and retention department for any of the following regular season games: Coyotes versus the Dallas Stars on October 19; Coyotes versus the Buffalo Sabres on November 2; Coyotes versus the San Jose Sharks on November 22; or the Coyotes versus the Florida Panthers on December 19.

Season ticket members with additional questions or concerns should call their Coyotes ticket representatives at 480-563-PUCK.

