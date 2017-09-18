Man dies after shooting in central Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in central Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting occurred at around 3:15 a.m. near 25th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police said a man got into a fight with somebody else at a business there and security asked both people to leave.

After driving a short distance, the suspect pulled up to the victim's car and opened fire, police said.

The 31-year-old's friends then drove him to the Veteran's Affairs Hospital at Seventh Street and Indian School Road for help, according to Phoenix police.

Since the VA Hospital doesn't deal with gunshot wounds, the man was taken to a different hospital, where he died.

Police say the suspect fled and officers have little information to go on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

#BREAKING: Man is killed after he was shot after a fight in #Phoenix, Victim's companions drove him to #VAHospital. Details on @azfamily pic.twitter.com/L8BmrLlBAt — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) September 18, 2017

