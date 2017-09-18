Buckeye fire add new all-terrain rescue vehicle

The City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department added a new tool to its repertoire, an all-terrain rescue vehicle. (Source: Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department)

The City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department added a new tool to its repertoire, an all-terrain rescue vehicle.

The all-terrain vehicle, called a UTV703, will be housed with the technical rescue team at the Verrado firehouse, Buckeye fire said.

The vehicle allows a quicker response time to those in need and can fit up to three firefighters.

It also can store a "full complement of technical rescue team equipment and advanced life safety medical equipment," Buckeye fire said.

Last week, members of the technical rescue team went through driving training along trails at Skyline Park and also performed simulated response drills that include setting the vehicle up with rescue equipment and making their way up the trail.

Previously, rescue members would have to lug a 50-pound backpack up a trail, in addition to using rope bags and other rescue items in what they call a "big wheel" stokes basket. This would amount to a 30 to 45 minute response time.

Now, with the all-terrain vehicle, their response time has been slashed tremendously at seven to 10 minutes.

