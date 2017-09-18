Several fire crews help battle Mesa house fire that displaces 8

One firefighter did report of hurting his ankle while fighting the fire but no one else, including the family, was injured. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire crews from four different cities helped battle an overnight first-alarm house fire in Mesa that displaced eight people, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

Fire crews from Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe and Mesa worked cohesively to extinguish flames from a house fire near Dobson and Baseline roads around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The fire, which originally started in the garage, quickly worked its way to the attic, Mesa fire said.

[RAW VIDEO: Mesa Fire and Medical Department battle first-alarm house fire]

"Our crews first arrived from Mesa and found a great deal of smoke and flames working from the garage itself," said Deputy Chief Forrest Smith with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department. "The fire started to work its way toward the attic."

Firefighters had to remove the garage doors to access and battle the flames.

"Our No. 1 concern being this time of night is to make sure we get everyone evacuated," said Smith. "Of course, this time of night also gives us also high index suspicion there could be people asleep or in the home."

After the fire spread, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department quickly upgraded it to a first-alarm fire as a result of the need for more resources, Mesa fire said.

According to Smith, firefighters struggled with several personal effects impeding their progress with the fire. In addition, the home had solar panels installed on the roof, making the ventilation of the attic difficult.

"As the crews were working through, they were able to get the fire knocked down. We were able to get the fire stopped in the attic," said Smith.

The garage was completely gutted as a result of the fire, destroying everything inside the garage. According to Mesa fire, the home is unlivable due to the excessive smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross and a local church responded to the scene to help the family of eight find a place to stay.

The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation by fire investigators.

Crews frm @ChandlerFire @GilbertFireDept @TempeArizona Fire asstd w/ 1stAlarm house fire nr Dobson/Baseline. Stubborn fire sees 8 displaced. pic.twitter.com/h4AXMIPG3G — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) September 18, 2017

