Standoff in Glendale ends with no arrests

Officers used loudspeakers to try and get his attention. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A standoff in Glendale that lasted for hours ended with no one in custody.

Officers surrounded a house near 58th Avenue and Cactus, looking for a man who had run from officers.

The suspect was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants but police wouldn't give the details.

SWAT units were at the home as well as an armored truck. Officers used loudspeakers to try and get his attention.

We don't know the extent of the exchanges between the man and police.

Just before 8 p.m., officers packed up and left the scene. Apparently, the man wasn't in the house.

