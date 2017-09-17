Survivor's story: Woman survives Hurricane Irma covered by a mattress

Blair and her roommate were stuck flooded by water and with no electricity for days. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"To go from a hurricane warning to all of a sudden one of the worst hurricanes the Atlantic's ever seen in a few days, that was quite terrifying," Blair said.

An Arizona woman survived being on St. Thomas when it was hit by Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma is said to be one of the worst hurricanes ever recorded in Atlantic history.

St. Thomas was one of the islands essentially destroyed by the storm. And an Arizona woman was on the island when the hurricane hit and is grateful she made it through.

“So, it honestly kinda feels like a dream,” said Alizabeth Blair.

But it wasn't a dream at all. It was a real-life nightmare Blair lived through.

Blair had just moved to St. Thomas in July and never imagined she'd be in the path of a hurricane.

“We had hurricane shutters that would protect the windows and everything. We actually had one of them open up in the middle of the hurricane so right in the worst part of it. My roommate and I kinda freaked out and flew into the closet, threw mattresses on top of us,” Blair said.

Still, the wrath of the storm made it inside.

“We were just sitting in about two to three inches of water but with the mattresses, it was soaking up into that, so it was a little uncomfortable,” Blair said.

They were stuck flooded by water and with no electricity for days.

“We were in our apartment from Tuesday afternoon until Friday morning. We finally got out, finally got to see the sun, got to see more of what was going on with the devastation and everything. Luckily, our apartment was the safest on the street by far,” Blair said.

Blair captured a few videos and pictures of the aftermath.

“It was really sad to drive around and see all the people that [sic] weren't so lucky,” Blair said.

Now, back home with family, she says it all still feels a bit surreal.

“How'd I go from being on an island where I had no idea, I didn't have power or water for so long to going to being in an air-conditioned house with a bed and my dog laying [sic] by me, it's hard to process right now,” Blair said.

Blair was stuck on the island, because the airport in St. Thomas was destroyed. She was finally rescued by a cruise ship which stopped on the island to drop off supplies. She was taken to Miami where she caught a plane back to Phoenix.

