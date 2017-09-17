Ahwatukee church moves cross, locations due to Loop 202 construction

Hundreds of churchgoers and community members came together to send the cross off to its new home, which is just 3 miles away at 48th Street and Frye Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Standing 20 feet tall and weighing 600 lbs., the cross was a fixture at the intersection at 24th Street and Pecos Road for two decades. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A cross in Awhatukee was moved 3 miles because of freeway construction. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Ahwatukee congregation gathered for a special goodbye to the "Cross on the Hill" on Sunday.

Standing 20 feet tall and weighing 600 lbs., the cross was a fixture at the intersection at 24th Street and Pecos Road for two decades.

"This cross has been in the community for so long and so many people have had meaningful experiences up there," said Heather Bennett with Mountain Park Church.

The cross had to go because Mountain Park Church will soon be demolished and turned into the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway extension.

[RELATED: South Mountain Freeway project starting to take shape]

All the church's belongs have been moved and it was time for the final piece, the cross, on Sunday.

"It's hard to walk away from all that and the history but what an exciting opportunity to get to start again in a new place," Bennett said.

Hundreds of churchgoers and community members came together to send the cross off to its new home, which is just 3 miles away at 48th Street and Frye Road.

[READ MORE: ADOT asking drivers to slow down on Pecos Road]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.