Married couple arrested with 1/2 pound of meth, officials say

Joshua and Rachel Crites are held in custody on a $25,000 bond. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials, 33-year-old Joshua Crites and wife 34-year-old Rachel were arrested on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine after a September 14 traffic stop.

Authorities say the driver, Rachel, was stopped on Cherry Creek Road near Arizona 260 in Camp Verde for an equipment and moving violation. While deputies questioned Rachel, the officer spotted a meth residue in the truck which Joshua denied, claiming it may have been "sugar."

Deputies searched the truck, finding a package containing a half pound of methamphetamine, reports say. The suspects are in custody, each on a $25,000 bond. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office also has a pending drug case involving the suspects.

½ Pound of Meth Seized during Traffic Stop by YCSO K9 Deputy-Married Couple Arrested – Both previously out on bond for similar charges — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) September 17, 2017

