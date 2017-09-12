Sen. John McCain will remain in Senate as brain cancer treatment continues

Following an MRI on Monday, Sen. John McCain will continue radiation and chemotherapy as part of his brain cancer treatment, as recommended by his doctors.

But according to a statement released by his office Tuesday, he plans to remain in the Senate.

The statement reads:

“Senator McCain received an MRI at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland yesterday. Following the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will continue to receive targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments at NIH while maintaining a regular work schedule in the United States Senate.”

McCain was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in July following a procedure to remove a blood clot.

[SPECIAL SECTION: The life of Sen. John McCain]

[PHOTOS: McCain through the years]

He underwent his first round of chemotherapy and radiation in mid-August and has since returned to the Senate.

About 20,000 people in the U.S. each year are diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive type of brain tumor. The American Cancer Society puts the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4 percent.

The tumor digs tentacle-like roots into normal brain tissue.

"It infiltrates, maybe like butter melting into bread," Barrow neurosurgeon Dr. Peter Nakaji explained.

Patients fare best when surgeons can cut out all the visible tumor, which happened with McCain's tumor, according to his office.

McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, has been tweeting regular updates of the six-term senator's recovery.

In her latest tweet, she calls him a "great warrior."

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.