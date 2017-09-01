Police looking for serial robber with a scarf

He was seen wearing a brown scarf during one robbery. (Source: Tempe Police Department)

Police around the Valley are looking for a man they said partially covers his face with a scarf and robs different businesses around the Valley.

Tempe police put out an alert on Thursday saying the suspect committed an armed robbery at the Culver's on Southern Avenue near Rural Road on Aug. 7 around 10:30 p.m. He went into the restaurant and demanded money and threatened to use force, police said. He then ran off. He was wearing a light blue/green scarf covering his head and face.

Police believe he is behind several other holdups around the Valley.

Police believe the crime spree started on Aug. 4 when he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at Scottsdale and McDowell Road. He used a note and took off once he got the money. No weapon was seen. A similar scarf was used to cover his head and face.

In Chandler, police believe the same suspect committed an armed robbery at the Culver's on Ray Road near Price Road on Aug. 10 just before 9:30 p.m. The suspect again demanded money with a note but no weapon was seen. He wore a scarf with the same pattern.

In Glendale, he robbed a U.S. Bank near 67th Avenue and Bell Road on Aug. 19 just before 3 p.m. The suspect demanded money with a note, police said. He was seen wearing a brown scarf but no weapon was spotted.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-35 years old, about 5'1", around 200 lbs., medium build, clean shaven and was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, gray basketball shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

People can also call the Tempe Police Department at (480) 350-8311.

