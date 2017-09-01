Phoenix PD searching for armed robbery suspects who wore masks

Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a convenience store in Phoenix, Phoenix police said.

On July 23, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near 2800 E. Thomas Road, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

[RAW VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects in Phoenix convenience store]

Witnesses said two armed suspects wearing masks entered the store and took merchandise, and money. The suspects ordered a victim to the ground and fled before police arrived, according to the news release.

Investigators have reason to suspect the two are responsible for other armed robberies in the Phoenix area, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies or suspects was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Crime Stop at 602-262-6151.

Armed Robbery - The suspects ordered the victim to the ground and fled prior to police arrival. https://t.co/6i75uIrLd2 pic.twitter.com/4oiJINMO5Y — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) August 30, 2017

