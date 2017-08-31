Pinal County officials show support for sales tax increase

Pinal County officials are supporting a proposed sales tax increase to pay for transportation projects.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2et4zUO) the proposed road tax and the transportation plans will be measures on the ballot in November. One ballot measure proposes raising the sales tax by half a cent to cover a list of projects from the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority. The tax increase is expected to generate more than $640 million for road projects over the next 20 years, if passed by voters.

Department officials say the tax increase is needed to raise money for roadways and traffic interchanges that might not otherwise get attention. The tax increase is backed by Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland, Pinal County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Miller and Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson.

