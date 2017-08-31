Tonopah couple accused of having sex with underage babysitter

A Tonopah couple is facing felony charges after police they had a threesome with a teenage girl who baby sat for them.

Jefferey James Swartz, 27, and Samantha Ohlman, 23, were arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the victim said she met the couple through her brother. After meeting them, she started to babysit their kids.

The victim said the first incident happened in May where she said she was pressured into sex with both of them. She was 15 years old at the time.

The second sexual encounter happened in mid-July, police said. The victim said Ohlman recorded her having sex with Swartz.

On Aug. 1., the girl told her grandfather what happened, who then called MCSO.

Swartz and Ohlman were booked on one count of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of furnishing obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Bond was set at $25,000 for each of them.

