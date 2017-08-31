Uber driver helps Phoenix police bust 'pimp'

Moore was arrested after telling police about his activities, officers said. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A so-called pimp was busted after he told an Uber driver about his illegal activities, police said.

According to court documents, Mark Anthony Moore approached the driver and told him he had "girls and drugs and anything else" he would need. The Uber driver, who has not been identified, then told police on Aug. 23.

Police then set up a sting operation.

Moore allegedly arranged for a ride and picked up a female. He was being followed by police. He then drove to the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa where an undercover detective was.

Police said the undercover detective gave Moore money to have sex with the female. The female also gave the detective drugs, that later determined to be methamphetamine.

Moore was then arrested.

During a police interview, Moore said the money was just a donation since he didn't have a place to stay.

The woman said she had not prostituted for Moore before and didn't want to. She said she was going to split the money with him, according to court documents.

Moore was booked on prostitution and drug charges. Police said he also had outstanding warrants.

Uber said that its drivers have received education to help fight human trafficking.

