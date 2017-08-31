Former drug addict Pays it Forward to pastor who helped change his life

"This is what I am called to do and so when I see people's lives change, that's exciting because I get to be part of their lives," said pastor Rattray. (Source: 3TV/CBS)

Paul Vargas is doing well these days. He recently got married and the couple is expecting a baby. But life wasn't always so rosy.

Years back, Vargas lost his job, his house and was living on the street with a drug addiction. He then ended up in jail.

"Anger set in," said Vargas. "Bitterness set in. I didn't know how to make sense of anything."

"It absolutely saved my life," said Vargas. "If I'd have went back to the streets, it would have devoured me the way it was devouring me already."

Vargas has seen what an impact pastor Walt has had in the community for decades, without asking anything in return, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Pastor Rattray.

"You couldn't pay me to do this," said pastor Walt Rattray. "It's so difficult, but you couldn't stop me. Does that make sense?"

Vargas and a group of other Dream Center volunteers got together recently to surprise pastor Rattray.

"We've reached out to Channel 5," said Vargas. "You've done this for so many years and done it for 40 years and continue to do it, teaching us how to do it. On behalf of all of us and Channel 5, we want to reward you with $500."

"This is what I am called to do and so when I see people's lives change, that's exciting because I get to be part of their lives," said pastor Rattray.

