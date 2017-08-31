California utilities paying APS to accept solar electricity

As California utilities increase their solar power generating capacity, they are increasingly discovering they have too much electricity in their grids. The result is a boon for utilities like Arizona Public Service, which is taking the excess power and getting paid to do it.

"They've just got too much," said Brad Albert, who is the general manager of resource management for APS. Albert says this phenomenon tends to occur in the spring, during sunny days when the demand is lower in California and the solar power output is high.

"They're actually paying us to take their energy," said Albert. "It would be like it you walked into the grocery store, picked up a gallon of milk and they said, 'Please take my gallon of milk and here's five dollars,'" he said.

It's called "negative power prices" and it is good news for APS, which has an entire team of buyers, and sellers whose job is to buy energy when it's cheap and sell it when it's expensive. And cheaper prices for the utility could also mean cheaper bills for its customers.

The best way to take advantage is to use your appliances and pre-cool your home before 3 p.m. when energy prices tend to be cheaper.

The utility will also make an adjustment to its customers' bills each year, based on the price of generating its electricity. If there are more negative price days, that cost will be lower and the adjustment to customers' bills will rise less or even drop.

