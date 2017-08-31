Valley teacher back in classroom after act of kindness nearly kills him

Heritage Elementary School teacher Anthony Webster is helping 3rd graders with reading comprehension and vocabulary, but perhaps a more important lesson is what he taught them about life and helping others.

"No matter who you are, no matter if you don't know them, if you see somebody that needs help you need to be helping them," said Webster.

Last month, Webster was driving home along Camelback Road near 83rd Avenue when he spotted a woman in distress along the side of the road. She was having a seizure, so Webster pulled over, ran to help and called 911.

Minutes later, as Webster tried to re-direct traffic, a woman in a car ran him over.

"I don't remember ever being hit," said Webster. "The only thing I remember is waking up in the hospital. That's when I found out how many injuries I had."

Webster was unconscious for three days and spent three weeks in the hospital.with severe brain trauma, a concussion, a broken nose and multiple cuts and lacerations.

He was told he'd be out of work for 6 months to a year, but the determined school teacher had no intention of staying away that long.

A month after his brush with death, Webster showed up at Heritage Elementary School in Glendale, ready for class.

"Everyone loves him," said Vice-Principal Sonia Camilli. "We were excited to have him back. He is part of our school. He is part of our culture. We're just thankful he is healthy and back."

"It was the happiest moment of my life," said Webster. "I walked into school and people were on the playground. Once they saw me, it was like Michael Jackson or Justin Bieber just walked on the campus."

Webster is hoping his story will provide some inspiration to his kids that no matter how bad things get, you never give up.

