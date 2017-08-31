Mom claims Phoenix police took 90 minutes to respond to crash injuring son

Officers said they responded "just before 10:30 p.m." to the area. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix mom claims it took police more than 90 minutes to respond to an accident that left her son and his friend injured in the street.

Jayvione Walls was with a friend Wednesday night when their truck ran out of gas. The two got out to push the truck out of the road near 16th Street and Coronado when they were hit by a car around 10:30 p.m.

“The only thing I felt was when I was laying on the ground and realizing my legs were messed up,” says Walls.

Walls’ mother, Tishonda White-Grissom, says an ambulance crew driving by the scene called 911 and Walls was quickly transported to the hospital. Both Walls and his friend required surgery for injuries to their legs.

White-Grissom says she went straight to the hospital Wednesday night to check on her son and then went to the scene to speak with police but there was no officer in sight. Our camera crew also observed no officers immediately on the scene and waited until one Phoenix police officer pulled up in a marked cruiser.

“It was a big joke,” says White-Grissom. She estimates the officer arrived more than an hour and a half after the 911 call had been made.

White-Grissom suspects the driver who hit her son may have been intoxicated, but she says she’ll never know for sure because the officer was late to the scene and didn’t conduct field sobriety checks.

“[The driver] had more than enough time to sober up," says White-Grissom. “He was in and out of his vehicle.”

In an email, the Phoenix Police Department told us “just before 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the area.”

“Comments on the call did not indicate that this was a hit and run,” read the response from police. “The injuries to both pedestrians were serious but not life-threatening. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune followed up Thursday evening to say the call came in as a traffic collision without injuries, a priority three call. A call coming in as an accident with injuries would have upgraded the emergency to a priority two call. Fortune said she could not access the traffic report until it is finalized so she could not yet answer questions about call times and whether the driver had been cited.

“They just didn’t care,” says White-Grissom. “There was literally no care in the world.”

White-Grissom says she will be filing a complaint with the Phoenix Police Department. The wife of the other man hit said Thursday evening she had filed a complaint with the agency.

