Mom claims Phoenix police took 90 minutes to respond to crash injuring son

Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
Body discovered in pond in Papago Park near the Phoenix Zoo
A body has been discovered in a pond in Papago Park outside the Phoenix Zoo.More >
VIDEO: Car drives into path of presidential motorcade
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
UPDATE
Hot air balloon makes hard landing near Lake Pleasant
Investigators are looking into a hot air balloon hard landing near Lake Pleasant.More >
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Cobb County officer caught making inappropriate comments retires
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
Mesa City Councilman offers $2K to drop DUI disciplinary hearing
On Thursday, Mesa City Council plans to hold a special disciplinary hearing to discuss Councilman Ryan Winkle future with the City. He was arrested for DUI in Tempe back in May and had a blood alcohol level of .22 percent.More >
Mesa City Council votes unanimously to remove Ryan Winkle from his seat
In a unanimous vote Thursday morning, the Mesa City Council chose to remove Ryan Winkle from his seat after his second DUI conviction.More >
Illinois mom and twin girls die in apparent murder-suicide
Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman apparently killed her twin 5-year-old daughters before shooting and killing herself.More >
5 of the most unique restaurants in the Phoenix area
If you’re looking for a dinner that’s more than delicious and a little unique, the Valley has quite a few to offer. Here’s a breakdown of some of the best and most unique restaurants in the Phoenix area.More >
Man accused of assaulting police says he's a victim of police brutality
A man accused of assaulting police officers during an anti-Trump rally earlier this month said he is in a wheelchair because of Phoenix police officers' actions.More >
Former drug addict Pays it Forward to pastor who helped change his life
Paul Vargas is doing well these days. He recently got married and the couple is expecting a baby. But life wasn't always so rosy.More >
Mom claims Phoenix police took 90 minutes to respond to crash injuring son
A Phoenix mom claims it took police more than 90 minutes to respond to an accident that left her son and his friend injured in the street.More >
Maricopa County public health officials see spike in rabies cases
A recent spike in rabies cases has Maricopa County health officials warning the public to not touch wild animals and make sure their dogs and cats are up-to-date with the rabies vaccine.More >
California utilities paying APS to accept solar electricity
As California utilities increase their solar power generating capacity, they are increasingly discovering they have too much electricity in their grids. The result is a boon for utilities like Arizona Public Service, which is taking the excess power and getting paid to do it.More >
Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (August 30, 2017)More >
Car nears presidential motorcade
Dash cam video released showing racial comments made by officer
The Cobb County Police Department has released the dash cam video showing an officer making racial comments to a woman during a traffic stop in July.More >
Hot air balloon incident leads to injuries in Peoria
An incident involving a hot air balloon in Peoria caused some injuries Thursday morning. According to Peoria Fire Department, the balloon went down near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.More >
Man accused of assaulting police says he's a victim of police brutality
A man accused of assaulting police officers during an anti-Trump rally earlier this month said he is in a wheelchair because of Phoenix police officers' actions. (Wednesday, August 29, 2017)More >
Fatal accident shuts down eastbound 202/101 interchange
A fatal accident shut down eastbound SR 202 at the SR 101 interchange Thursday morning.More >
