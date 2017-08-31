Phoenix PD does play-by-play of video of unruly anti-Trump protest

Sgt. Jonathan Howard went over compiled video where he said officers kept their cool while objects were being thrown at officers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Phoenix Department gave a play-by-play over a compilation video on Thursday showing what caused them to start using non-lethal actions to disperse the crowd during an anti-Trump protest in downtown Phoenix.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department went through the roughly 13-minute video of security video and video recorded by TV stations and protesters.

He said earlier in the day on Aug. 22, officers were breaking verbal fights between people around the Phoenix Convention Center but the protests stayed peaceful. There were small pockets of disruption but nothing major, he said.

Police created a "safe zone" using a metal fence between protesters and officers.

As the night went on, officers found the vibe surrounding the crowd was getting more intense.

"More people are getting more agitated," Howard said.

Howard identifies a group of people who arrived later dressed in black as Antifa in the crowd and said they were trying to get through the metal fencing. Different items like water bottles and rocks were thrown at officers but they hadn't put on any gas masks or used gas, Howard said.

Officers then used pepper balls to disperse those people while other protested peacefully, Howard said.

Howard then shows video of someone throwing gas at police, which is what Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that sparked officers to use tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

The video also showed someone throwing a flag/spear at officers.

The video comes a day after dozens of people voiced their anger to the Phoenix City Council over the police tactics. They took over Wednesday's meeting and most of them harshly criticized police, saying officers in riot gear were the ones that caused the protest to turn disorderly.

"They lost control, not us," said one protester at the meeting.

