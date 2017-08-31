Harkins offers $5 movies all weekend

Here's a throwback: how about seeing a movie for just five bucks?

Well, this weekend, you can! Harkins Theatres is kicking off its 84th anniversary with $5 movies.

Harkins Theatres, Arizona’s homegrown movie theatre company, wants to thank loyal guests for 84 years of moviegoing with the special Labor Day Weekend pricing.

The special will be in effect all day long Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4.

The $5 pricing excludes Camelview at Fashion Square & IMAX. The Cine Capri is a $1 upcharge, and the Cine1 is an $3 upcharge.

You can find more information online at: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/$5movies.aspx

Harkins Theatres is the largest family-owned theatre chain in the country.

