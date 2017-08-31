Fatal accident shuts down eastbound 202/101 interchange

Fatal accident shuts down eastbound 202/101 interchangePosted: Updated:
Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
VIDEO: Car drives into path of presidential motorcade
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
Hot air balloon incident leads to injuries in Peoria
An incident involving a hot air balloon in Peoria caused some injuries Thursday morning. According to Peoria Fire Department, the balloon went down near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.More >
Body discovered in pond in Papago Park near the Phoenix Zoo
A body has been discovered in a pond outside the Phoenix Zoo. Phoenix and Tempe Fire Departments say they were called to the scene Thursday morning to recover the body.More >
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Mesa City Councilman offers $2K to drop DUI disciplinary hearing
On Thursday, Mesa City Council plans to hold a special disciplinary hearing to discuss Councilman Ryan Winkle future with the City. He was arrested for DUI in Tempe back in May and had a blood alcohol level of .22 percent.More >
Man accused of assaulting police says he's a victim of police brutality
A man accused of assaulting police officers during an anti-Trump rally earlier this month said he is in a wheelchair because of Phoenix police officers' actions.More >
Explosions, black smoke reported at Texas chemical plant flooded by Harvey
The plant lost power and its backup generators amid the flood, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.More >
Sheriff: 'Two punks' stealing TVs from Sears kill 81-year-old after violently shoving him
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >
Gilbert father arrested after his 3-month-old baby suffered broken ribs
Gilbert police have arrested a man after his baby son suffered multiple broken ribs and other serious injuries while in his care.More >
Phoenix council declines vote on review of police response at Trump protest
Protesters seized control of Wednesday's City Council meeting to denounce the crowd control tactics used by Phoenix police during President Trump's visit.More >
Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (August 30, 2017)More >
Car nears presidential motorcade
Man accused of assaulting police says he's a victim of police brutality
A man accused of assaulting police officers during an anti-Trump rally earlier this month said he is in a wheelchair because of Phoenix police officers' actions. (Wednesday, August 29, 2017)More >
Hot air balloon incident leads to injuries in Peoria
An incident involving a hot air balloon in Peoria caused some injuries Thursday morning. According to Peoria Fire Department, the balloon went down near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.More >
After emotional testimony, Phoenix City Council declines vote on outside review of police response at Trump protest
Things got heated at a Phoenix City Council meeting Wednesday, as outspoken protesters denounced police violence. In the end, the Council decided not to vote on the proposal to hire a firm to do an outside investigation on the police response. (August 30, 2017)More >
Mesa Councilman Winkle offers deal to ditch Thursday's hearing
Councilman Ryan Winkle said has offered a donation to the City of Mesa if they don't have a hearing over his DUI arrest on Thursday. (Wednesday, August 29, 2017)More >