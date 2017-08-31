Eastbound 202/101 interchange reopened following fatal crash

Eastbound SR 202 at the SR 101 interchange has reopened, following an earlier closure due to a fatal accident.

The single-car accident happened around 11:15 a.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the female driver of a passenger vehicle lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene from her injuries, according to DPS.

Eastbound SR 202 was closed and traffic was being diverted onto SR 101.

The roadway was later reopened.

