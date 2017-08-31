Body discovered in pond in Papago Park near the Phoenix Zoo

A body has been discovered in a pond outside the Phoenix Zoo.

Zoo officials say the pond is not part of the zoo itself, and is actually part of Papago Park.

Phoenix and Tempe Fire departments say they were called to the area Thursday morning to recover the body.

Phoenix fire officials say the body has been in there for an unknown period of time, and that this is a recovery, not a rescue situation.

The pond is located in the northwest area of the zoo, outside of the main entrance, according to Phoenix Fire Dept.

Phoenix police will be conducting the investigation.

Below is the statement released from the Phoenix Fire Department:

