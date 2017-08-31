New State Fair food includes lobster rolls, shrimp corn dogs, salad on a stick

Cooler temps around the corner can only mean it's time to gear up for the Arizona State Fair!

This year, food offerings at the fair are more inventive and varied than ever before.

As foodies make their foray into the fair this fall, they'll find some unique twists on traditional offerings. Sure, there will be regular corn dogs, but why not try a shrimp corn dog? It's made up of three fresh shrimp dipped in corn dog batter, fried to golden perfection and topped with a sweet jalapeno glaze.

Go upscale with a little lobster. A lobster stand will offer lobster rolls, dogs, fries and mac-and-cheese.

Craving bacon? Try a five-pound, bacon-wrapped pork leg at "Bacon A-Fair." And if you're still hungry, dive into a five-pound boat of "Frychos," a combo of fries and nachos, with optional chili.

If fried food is your fave, check out deep-fried pork belly or a bite of deep-fried pumpkin pie.

To wash it all down. stop by the "Drink a Fruit from a Fruit" stand, where you can sip fruit juices like watermelon, coconut, pineapple and cantaloupe from the fruit's shell.

You can even find a full selection of healthy foods at the fair. There's a menu of tasty culinary creations that meet USDA guidelines for healthy meals. How about a salad on a stick?

Speaking of food on a stick, check out pork chops on a stick, peanut butter and jelly on a stick, and tomato/mozzarella on a stick.

Enjoy!

The Arizona State Fair runs October 6-29.

A full schedule and food and entertainment lineups are available online.

You can also call 602-252-6771.

