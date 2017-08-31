Mesa City Council votes unanimously to remove Ryan Winkle from his seat

Ryan Winkle reacts to losing his seat on the Mesa City Council on August 31. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In a unanimous vote Thursday morning, the Mesa City Council chose to remove Ryan Winkle from his seat after his second DUI conviction.

Winkle was arrested for DUI in Tempe in May with a blood alcohol level of .22 percent. His previous conviction occurred in Scottsdale in 2009.

[RAW VIDEO: Winkle reaction to losing council seat]

Winkle pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and his sentence included six days in Lower Buckeye Jail, $3,815 in fines, and 49 days of home detention with work release.

[RELATED: Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle faces ethics charges after DUI arrest]

Winkle's disciplinary hearing with the council came after this second arrest for extreme DUI, citing that Winkle has violated the council's code of ethics and 'lacks fitness for office.'

[READ MORE: Mesa City Council moves forward with disciplinary process of Ryan Winkle]

Winkle stated at the hearing that immediately following the arrest he attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and went to addiction counseling.

When asked about his commitment to the city of Mesa, Winkle teared up and said, "It's what I love to do."

[BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said]

Just before the disciplinary hearing, Winkle's lawyer, Tim La Sota, sent a letter to the council offering an alternative. In the letter, Winkle offered to pay $2,000 to the city's general fund or a charity of the council's choice in exchange for canceling the hearing.

[RELATED: Mesa City Councilman offers $2K to drop DUI disciplinary hearing]

The request was denied and Winkle ultimately lost his seat on the council. Winkle said he is disappointed and sad after hearing the council's decision.

"I'm disappointed in the decision, obviously. But, it's not going to stop my work for the city," Winkle said. "I care about this city, I care what happens here. That's not going to change after this decision."

Motion passes unanimously. Ryan Winkle, convicted of 2nd DUI, looses his seat on Mesa city council. #AZfamily — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) August 31, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.