Chandler man arrested for child porn

A Chandler man was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Sgt. Daniel Mejia of Chandler police, 47-year-old Patrick Robert McFarlin is accused of allegedly downloading several images and videos of juvenile victims at his home in Chandler.

Mejia said McFarlin is a Chandler resident and is active in the community.

According to court documents, Chandler police served a search warrant at McFarlin's residence and seized a laptop, finding several files containing images and videos depicting juvenile victims being sexually exploited.

Police said McFarlin was contacted at his business and at the time he was attempting to do a factory reset on his phone. Police conducted a forensic download on his phone and found additional images and videos of juvenile victims.

Court documents also state that there is currently an open investigation involving the suspect molesting three victims who are known to him. These charges are pending further investigation.

An emergency order of protection has been served on the suspect.

