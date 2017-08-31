Thursday, Aug. 31

Jobertising.com's Mesa Diversity Career Fair

Over 1,700 Mesa jobs are up for grabs today at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West (located at 860 N. Riverview, Mesa, AZ 85201) from 11AM 2PM. A good portion of the featured companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online https://jobertising.com/CareerFair-Mesa-August-2017. Job seekers are also encouraged to create a job seeker profile and upload their resume so that employers in the Phoenix area can find them online.

For information, visit www.jobertising.com, or call (520) 668-8646.

Mesa Diversity Career Fair

Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West

860 N. Riverview, Mesa, Arizona, 85201

Building STEM Education

Applications for the annual APS and Phoenix Suns STEM mini-grants for teachers are now open.

APS and the Phoenix Suns will be granting $50,000 to K-12 teachers for STEM projects during the 2017-18 school year.

The two organizations have given more than $500,000 during the last decade across the state to public and charter schools in APS service territory to encourage innovation, getting students excited for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Application is available on-line and closes October 8. Winners will be notified by November 8.

For more information and to apply go to www.aps.com/corporategiving and scroll down to the grant application.

Big Man on Campus: Students zoom into the sports car industry

If you have a teen who loves cars, there's a huge demand right now for auto technicians who specialize in sports cars, diesel cars, tractor trailers and more. Universal Technical Institute says the government projects a massive shortfall of trained technicians, and by the year 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimates 1.2 million technician jobs will become available. We check out a program in Avondale that is graduating students, ready to work, within one year.

For more information, visit: https://www.uti.edu/campus-locations/avondale-az

UTI-Universal Technical Institute

10695 W Pierce St, Avondale, AZ 85323

Pierce St & 107th Ave.

(623) 245-4600

Beware of Labor Day car scams

Labor Day sales and end-of-year clearance events may be a great time to buy a new or used car, but Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns that consumers need to watch out for car sales scams.

10 tips for negotiating the deal:

1. Visit several dealerships and be prepared to take several weeks to find and negotiate the deal you want.

2. Be cautious when the dealership takes your car keys to "evaluate your trade-in." This strategy may be used to pressure you to purchase a car and it may be difficult to retrieve your keys.

3. Always make the dealer's invoice price the starting point for your negotiations when buying a new car. Don't start with the car manufacturer's suggested retail price.

4. Don't agree to pay for after-market add-ons offered by the dealer. Some are unnecessary or overpriced, and they may greatly increase overall financing.

5. Request a free vehicle history report on a used car. Although the services are not fail safe, they can alert you to possible odometer fraud, past flood, fire, accident damage and whether a rebuilt or salvage title was ever issued.

6. At every point in the negotiations, be prepared to walk away. It's your ultimate (and often your only) weapon.

7. DO NOT allow false information on any forms, and beware of a salesperson who suggests putting false information on your finance application, such as stating a higher income. If something goes wrong, the false information could be held against you.

8. Don't sign anything that contains blank spaces especially on any contracts or credit applications. Draw a line through all blanks on documents you sign.

9. When financing through a dealer, always negotiate the car price separately from the financing. Once the price is settled, then negotiate the monthly payment amount, term of the loan and interest rate.

10. A dealer may let you take the car before financing is approved, often referred to as "spot-delivery." Beware. If the dealer cannot get the financing approved on the agreed upon terms, they may ask you to re-sign the contract for a higher rate or longer term. Arizona law provides you may reject the change in terms.

11. Beware of advertised minimum trade-in amounts. Dealers may have already greatly raised the price of the car that you are buying to offset the value of your trade-in or lower values based on mileage and condition. Also, any debt still owed on a trade-in will be added to your new loan.



For more consumer protection tips and news on local scams, visit the Arizona Attorney General's Office website at www.azag.gov.

If you believe you have been the victim of an auto sales scam or any other type of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General's Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General's website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

The Garden Guy: Fall Fertilizing

While fall means it is time to stop planting in most parts of the country, in the valley it is time to grow. Dave fills us in how to get your garden ready to deliver its best with tips to enrich the soil, and fertilize those plants.

Fertilization is the least understood but one of the most important elements of our landscape. Many times, we pour massive doses of fertilizer that is high in nitrogen and then wonder why we have insect and disease problems. These problems are stimulated by high synthetic nitrogen intake that makes our plants more susceptible to insects and disease problems. Plants are not meant to grow in spurts, but through a slow progression of soil building with such products as manure, compost and other natural organic products.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Reese Witherspoon: Home Again

Reese Witherspoon talks about her latest movie "home again. “She is America's sweetheart, and this time she finds romance with a much younger man. The movie also sees Candace Bergen return to the big screen.

For more information on the movie, "Home Again," visit: http://homeagain-movie.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Beating the freshman 15

It is the bane of college students everywhere, the dreaded freshmen 15. The pounds just seem to pile on that first year of college. We find out some of the common freshman eating mistakes and offer up some healthy dorm snacks.

To learn more about the "Freshman 15," visit: http://kidshealth.org/en/teens/freshman-15.html#

Cancer Treatment Centers of America

14200 W. Celebrate Life Way

Goodyear, AZ 85338

(623) 207-3000

www.Cancercenter.com

First-of-its-kind mac n' cheese showdown

Big and little cheeses will get a chance to compete for the best home-made mac n' cheese recipe. It's all taking place at the first ever Mac & Cheese Festival on Saturday, Oct 7th at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Mac & Cheese Festival taking place on Saturday, October 7 at the Scottsdale Waterfront

Home chefs - adults and kids, ages 8 - 15 yrs. - can submit videos of their favorite Mac & Cheese

recipes

Videos can be submitted online now through September 15

The Top 3 Big and Little Cheeses will compete on stage inside the Demo Tent at the Festival

The winner of each goes home with the coveted Golden Noodle Trophy and $500 prize packages

For more information, visit: https://macandcheesefestaz.com/mac-cheese-smac-down/



