Hot air balloon makes hard landing near Lake Pleasant

Investigators are looking into a hot air balloon hard landing near Lake Pleasant.

According to Peoria Fire Department, the balloon went down Thursday morning near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

At around 7:30 a.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical arrived at the scene and found the hot air balloon deflated and the basket empty. No occupants were located. Two witnesses were still on scene

The witnesses said the balloon did not strike the power lines and one of the passengers may have sustained an injury. The company chase vehicle picked up the pilot and two passengers and possibly went to a hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were contacted.

The pilot returned to the scene. He said he was attempting to land when the wind gusted and he performed a hard landing to avoid the power lines. He said one of his passengers sustained a minor leg injury and they took him back to the company office. It is unknown if this passenger received medical treatment.

The NTSB replied they would not respond to the scene but would follow up with the pilot at a later date.

Tim Eiden of Peoria fire said the hot air balloon clipped some power lines, but there was no damage to them.

Can confirm one injury from balloon crash, do not know extent. Was driven to hospital by member of balloon crew. Three people involved. pic.twitter.com/yZf0Nw5g4Q — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) August 31, 2017

Peoria Fire responding to a hot air balloon crash near 303 and Lake Pleasant No patients on scene, no word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/PSiTUhDJeA — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) August 31, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.